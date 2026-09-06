Wrestling legend ‘Superstar’ Bill Dundee dies at 82

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Memphis pro wrestling legend “Superstar” Bill Dundee, whose career spanned more than five decades and included iconic feuds and tag-team runs with Jerry “The King” Lawler , has died. He was 82.

Dundee’s son, Jamie Dundee, announced his father’s death in a Facebook post, revealing that the wrestling star died at 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The cause of death was not disclosed.

“I love you Dad. [I’ll] catch you on the [other side],” Dundee’s son wrote in the post . “Rest in peace superstar.”

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Born William Cruickshanks in 1943 in Scotland and raised in Australia, Dundee got his start as a circus trapeze artist before arriving in Memphis in 1974, according to his 2018 interview with the “Kentucky Fried Rasslin’” podcast . He noted that learning circus acrobatics and aerial stunts as a teenager gave him the physical agility in the ring to make up for his smaller stature.

In 1977, Dundee went head-to-head with Jerry Lawler at the Mid-South Coliseum in Memphis, toppling “The King” and taking $2,000 of Lawler’s own money. This match sparked a decades-long partnership and rivalry with Lawler , leading the duo to capture six regional and world tag-team titles together, according to ABC 24 Memphis .

Dundee also won the AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship, a major professional wrestling title during the 1970s and 1980s, nine times. Throughout the 1990s, Dundee remained a fixture in Memphis wrestling while also appearing on national television for World Championship Wrestling.

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He was inducted into the Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2017. Dundee and Lawler appeared in a Facebook video earlier this year where the duo thanked their fans for “never letting Memphis wrestling die,” the post said.

In a post to X , the World Wrestling Entertainment expressed sadness at the star’s death, adding that it “extends its condolences to Dundee’s family, friends, and fans.”

Dundee is survived by his son.