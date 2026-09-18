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Obituaries

Duncan Sheik, ‘Barely Breathing’ singer and Tony-winning ‘Spring Awakening’ composer, dies at 56

A bearded Duncan Sheik leans in from the right and smiles
Duncan Sheik, singer and songwriter, is seen in his Manhattan home in 2008.
(Jennifer S. Altman / For the Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
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  • Duncan Sheik, Grammy-nominated singer behind 1990s hit “Barely Breathing” and Tony-winning composer of the Broadway musical “Spring Awakening,” has died at 56 from organ failure.
  • Sheik’s death came after a statement on Thursday on his Instagram account said he was in critical but stable condition.

Duncan Sheik, who earned a Grammy nomination for his ubiquitous 1990s hit “Barely Breathing” and won a Tony Award for composing the music for “Spring Awakening,” died Thursday. He was 56.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Duncan Sheik,” a statement posted Friday on Sheik’s Instagram account read. “The world has a lost a singular talent, and deeply influential voice in music and theater. ... Duncan’s artistry touched many and leaves an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.

“Duncan was a father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He will be remembered for his sensitivity, wit, inteligence, and depth of spirit he brought to those who knew and loved him.”

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The statement added that “Duncan passed away last night surrounded by love.”

His mother, Suzanne Sheik, told the New York Times that her son died of organ failure.

A statement posted to his Instagram account Thursday said that Sheik was “receiving medical care and remains in critical but stable condition.”

This is a developing story.

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Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

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