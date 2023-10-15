Orange County Visionaries – Trends, Updates and Visionaries
The Irvine Company Leased More Than 10 Million Square Feet In California Last Year
Irvine Company wrapped up another strong year of activity, leasing more than 10 million square feet of premium of f ice space to more than 900 companies in California.
Visionaries
BANKING AND FINANCE
A possible recession has made navigating the banking and finance field a challenge. However, due to unwavering tenacity and shrewd decision-making by the following visionaries, Orange County is poised to move beyond 2023 in good stead.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commercial real estate sector in Orange County is slowly but assuredly rebounding. The visionaries listed below are leading the way with their astuteness and insightful leadership.
EDUCATION AND NONPROFIT
Orange County’s education and nonprofit sectors feature tireless professionals have dedicated their careers to the betterment of the OC community, guiding their institutions through challenges and allowing them to emerge stronger and poised for success.
HEALTHCARE
Orange County is home to numerous health-related institutions, encompassing healthcare, biotech and life sciences, to name a few. Under the brilliant leadership of the individuals listed below, they’ve strategically responded to the new post-pandemic normal.
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
Businesses operating in Orange County face specific challenges and requirements. Attorneys, accountants and other specialty advisors provide indispensable services that enable them to thrive in the region. The stories of these professionals - their backgrounds, experience and relevant recent successes - attest to their significance.