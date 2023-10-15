Brateil Aghasi

Chief Executive Officer

WISEPlace

Brateil Aghasi is a visionary leader with a passion for serving women and children. As the CEO of WISEPlace, she is leading the path towards a new $30 million housing development project to build 48 units of affordable housing to end homelessness for seniors and vulnerable populations. This is the first housing development in WISEPlace’s nearly 100- year history.

Aghasi is entrusted with building and growing a trauma-informed approach to case management, focusing on survivors of domestic violence by providing quality mental health and therapeutic support, along with financial empowerment services to provide housing, hope, and stability for women experiencing homelessness. In her role, she leads the strategic vision and direction of the organization, increasing program efficiencies and effectiveness, day-to-day operations, and implementation of new various fundraising campaigns and initiatives.

