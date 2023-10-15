Carlos Amato

Principal, Health Market Leader

CannonDesign

Carlos Amato is a distinguished expert in healthcare planning and design. As one of CannonDesign’s California Health Principals, his expertise lies in seamlessly integrating design, planning, and technology within the healthcare sector, setting him apart as a visionary leader. Central to Amato’s mission is nurturing the next generation of designers, a commitment he fulfills through active involvement in CannonDesign’s Healthcare Fellowship Program. Additionally, he spearheads the firm’s Subject Matter Expert (SME) Teams Initiative, overseeing the SME dedicated to surgical, interventional, and imaging platforms. Beyond his role, Amato is a speaker gracing global clinical conferences with his profound insights. His influence extends to transformative projects, notably the University of Illinois Chicago’s Surgical Innovation and Training Laboratory. Amato holds certifications, including LEED AP BD+C and EDAC, underscoring his commitment to sustainable and evidence-based design principles.

