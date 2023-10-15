Chief Executive Officer

ONE NINE Architecture

Christie Porter defied humble beginnings by becoming the first in her family to graduate from university, specializing in interior and architectural design at Cal State Long Beach. Despite working three jobs, she pursued an unpaid internship with Interior Architects in 2008 and was hired fulltime in 2009.

Her desire to help others led her to serve on the board of the nonprofit Frontline Missions. Realizing her passion couldn’t coexist with her demanding job, Porter founded ONE NINE Architecture in March 2018, followed by ONE NINE for Humanity. During the pandemic, she initiated charitable projects, including a bedroom makeover for a family in need. Her vision expanded to provide lasting impacts on children, going beyond design services to include renovations and mentorship. Porter’s work continues with upcoming projects for a boy battling brain cancer and designing a transitional care campus for survivors of human trafficking.