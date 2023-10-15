Owner & CEO

7 Day Dental

Dr. Chuck T. Le, owner & CEO of 7 Day Dental, is an esteemed dentistry leader known for his unwavering commitment to patient care, community service, and philanthropy. A USC School of Dentistry graduate, he founded 7 Day Dental with a vision to provide exceptional care for all. With four Orange County locations, Dr. Le’s expertise spans esthetic dentistry, porcelain veneers, and dental implants. His pioneering spirit led to the development of innovative solutions like ZICOH for addiction treatment and the TABMELT sublingual drug delivery system. Beyond dentistry, Dr. Le’s philanthropy extends worldwide. He aided disaster relief efforts in Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan, and initiated “Dentists Pulling From the Heart Day,” a yearly event providing free dental care to the underserved. Active in the Orange County Vietnamese American Foundation and Corey’s Kitchen, he supports veterans and the homeless.

