Principal, Health Practice Leader

CannonDesign

David Hunt, principal and health practice leader at CannonDesign, is an advocate for advancing healthcare facilities. With a commitment to integrated design and construction processes, he shapes CannonDesign’s So Cal healthcare studio into a hub for innovative campus plans, renovations and care facilities. Hunt’s healthcare journey began in 1986 at Kaiser Permanente, developing an understanding of clinical and facility needs. He fosters unity within project teams to enhance client outcomes. Specializing in senior care, mental health and emergency medicine, Hunt spearheads transformative designs, dismantling stigmas around mental health through purposeful architecture. He leads the Veterans Home of California Project, a personal endeavor honoring his father’s military legacy. The facility promotes dignified care for senior and disabled veterans, fostering well-being and combating isolation.

