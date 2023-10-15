Founder & Plastic Surgeon

CosmetiCare

Dr. Brian Reagan, a board-certified plastic surgeon, boasts over two decades of industry expertise. His proficiency spans body, breast and facial procedures, focusing on innovative “rapid recovery” techniques. A revered member of the CosmetiCare team, his skillset enriches each procedure with unparalleled knowledge. An Orange County native, Dr. Reagan gained widespread acclaim for his transformative work, earning a coveted spot among patients’ favorites. Beyond his practice, his commitment to community service shines. His tenure as a board member and surgeon at Fresh Start Surgical Gifts performing over 200 procedures earned him the “Health Hero Award.” Currently, he serves on The Burn Institute’s board, supporting burn survivors and families. Featured on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Dr. Reagan’s expertise and sought-after techniques have garnered national recognition. His dedication to excellence, empowering transformations and surgical prowess reaffirms his role as an industry luminary.