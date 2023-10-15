Shareholder

Buchalter

Eric Kennedy is a seasoned shareholder at Buchalter, with an extensive legal career spanning two decades. Operating from the Orange County and Los Angeles offices, he adeptly serves as outside general counsel, providing comprehensive legal solutions to his clients. With a broad practice encompassing litigation, real estate, corporate financing, and governance, his expertise delivers strategic guidance.

His litigation prowess centers on real estate and corporate matters. Kennedy skillfully handles complex cases involving owners, investors, developers, and commercial tenants, as well as disputes related to corporate financing, governance, and operations. He has achieved significant successes in trials, appeals, and arbitrations across diverse industries. Kennedy’s notable achievements include securing a seven-figure judgment in a breach of contract and fraud case, prevailing in appeals, leading successful negotiations for settlements in class actions, and serving pro bono to assist families affected by the Woolsey Fire.

