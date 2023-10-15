Board of Directors, Secretary

Chrysalis

Heather Falcone is a business leader on a philanthropic mission as a member of the Chrysalis Board of Directors and chair of the organization’s Orange County Advisory Council. She continued a legacy and further catapulted her company’s leadership in what it means to be an employer when she committed to supporting the vision of changing lives through jobs. Chrysalis’ mission is to serve people navigating barriers to the workforce by offering a job-readiness program, individualized supportive services, and paid transitional employment.

Chrysalis opened its Orange County center in November 2018 along with Falcone and her company, Thermal-Vac Technology, and not only have they been a top advocate for the organization’s workforce-focused mission but also a lead hiring partner. Today, over 45% of the Thermal-Vac Technology team is represented by people from marginalized communities and Chrysalis program participants.