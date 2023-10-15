James E. Littlejohn

Executive Director

Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley

Growing up in a large family and being around youth was natural to James Littlejohn. He found a second home at a local Boys & Girls Club, which he attended from ages 7 to 18, leaving a lifelong impression about the value of the organization. Littlejohn’s professional career with the Clubs began after college in 1987 in San Francisco, where he realized he had a heart and kindred spirit for youth in need of guidance. He knew he could make a difference in lives by being a positive mentor and role model. He found his calling, and after several promotions at a few Boys & Girls Clubs, Littlejohn moved his family to Southern California to become the executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley.

