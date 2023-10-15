Executive Managing Director

Newmark

Jay Nugent, executive managing director at Newmark’s Irvine office, excels in landlord and tenant representation. With 20+ years of experience, he’s a top negotiator for leading institutional real estate owners. His expertise spans lease negotiations, build-to-suit developments, property dispositions and valuations. Previously at JLL, Nugent grew the agency practice, managing a team of nine professionals advising institutional clients on office portfolios. He’s achieved over 13 million square feet of leases and sales, exceeding $1.5B in transactions. Recognized as a CoStar Top Power Broker, he’s a sought-after USC School of Real Estate speaker and event panelist. Nugent secured a $450M+ historic lease, managed 2.5 million square feet of leases valued at $1B+, and orchestrated $250M+ in real estate sales. He’s also a committed community member, serving on boards, coaching sports, and engaging in philanthropic activities. With a 22-year marriage and three children, he exemplifies dedication both personally and professionally.