Partner

Snell & Wilmer

Jonathan E. Frank, a partner at Snell & Wilmer, brings over 20 years of expertise to sophisticated real estate transactions. His adept counsel covers acquisitions, dispositions, real estate development, and commercial leasing. Known for representing buyers and sellers in diverse transactions, from hotels and resorts to multifamily and retail properties, Frank also excels in intricate lease arrangements. As co-chair of Snell & Wilmer’s real estate practice group, he wields extensive industry insight. Frank is recognized by The Best Lawyers in America® for real estate law, underscoring his esteemed reputation. His impactful contributions extend beyond legal practice; he co-founded Magical Builders(tm), a nonprofit that has transformed numerous charitable facilities. His involvement in cross-border transactions and his ability to create lasting community impact with partnerships exemplify his well-rounded leadership.