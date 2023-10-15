Vice President of Finance

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services

As one of the first female executives at Matthews Real Estate Investment Services(tm), Katie Carpenter manages commission payouts, payroll for a 600+ workforce, and corporate financial strategy. Her tech-savvy approach modernized the Matthews(tm) accounting department through advanced purchasing solutions, elevating efficiency and streamlining processes. Carpenter also actively engages in Matthews(tm) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program, supporting various nonprofits like Together We Rise, Pat Tillman Foundation, and Girls With Impact. As a mentor, she guides young entrepreneurs entering the finance-commercial real estate field, emphasizing economic trends and consumer spending habits while fostering open-door communication. Her commitment to optimizing Matthews (tm) practices, saving time and money while ensuring top-tier content and maximum exposure, is reflected in her collaborative efforts across teams and creative budget management.