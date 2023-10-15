Laurie Sicaeros: 2014 MemorialCare Academy (Sally Aristei Photo 323.496.111/Sally Aristei Photographs www.Se)

Chief Strategy Officer

MemorialCare

Laurie Sicaeros, chief strategy officer at MemorialCare, has been an integral force for over two decades, driving transformative change in the healthcare landscape. Her journey began with aligning services to community needs and orchestrating the development of MemorialCare’s pioneering EMR through Epic Systems. Sicaeros’ prowess shone as she trained thousands of physicians amid tight budget constraints, leading to one of the most successful Epic Systems go-lives. Her leadership extended into roles such as VP of physician integration, COO, and senior VP of physician integration, propelling the growth of MemorialCare Medical Group to over 200 sites of care. During the pandemic, Sicaeros orchestrated mass vaccination efforts, safeguarding 300,000+ people, including vulnerable seniors. As leadership academy dean and chief strategy officer, she enacts strategic plans, enhances business development, and fuels the transition of MemorialCare into an integrated health network.