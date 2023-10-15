Founder

soul&beautyMEDx

Linda Rank, a distinguished pioneer in the aesthetic field, boasts an illustrious journey spanning over two decades. As the founder of soul&beautyMEDx, she has spearheaded a revolutionary wave of excellence within the med spa realm. With an unwavering commitment to personalized care, she has established an oasis catering to bespoke aesthetic solutions. Rank’s visionary approach redefines aging by offering restorative and supportive treatments that transcend time. Her latest venture, a cutting-edge establishment in Mission Viejo, sets a new standard, presenting a diverse range of services encompassing laser treatments, skincare regimens, and exclusive BOTOX® memberships. Her impact extends beyond her practice; Rank serves as an esteemed speaker and national trainer for Allergan, sharing her astute aesthetic insights and refined methodologies with professionals nationwide. An accomplished author, she authored “Take Charge of Your Beauty,” a book that empowers individuals with holistic skin treatments and profound philosophies.

