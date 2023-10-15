Domestic Violence Awareness

& Prevention Chairman

California Federation of Women’s Clubs

For more than 30 years, Marcia Willett has volunteered her time and talent to benefit communities in California. As the chairman of domestic violence awareness & prevention for the California Federation of Women’s Clubs, she created an innovative program in 2022 to help victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.

Willett’s goal is to install 10,000 decals,

5” x 7.5” in restrooms of businesses throughout the state. Already, 5,000 decals have been installed that say, “We’re here. We believe you. You have options. If you or someone you know is being hurt, we can help. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7, 1-800-799-7233.” Through the organization, businesses can contact her directly to obtain free decals in English and/or Spanish. By making the public aware that there is help, Willett and her program are saving lives.

