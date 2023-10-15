(Brocoff Photography/Brocoff Photography)

President & CEO

Goodwill of Orange County

Nicole Suydam has more than 20 years of management and leadership experience working with local and national nonprofits dedicated to meeting human service needs. She is a proven leader in community relations, fundraising, strategic planning, organizational leadership and board development, maintaining long-term relationships with community leaders, and developing strategic partnerships.

As the first woman appointed president and CEO of Goodwill of Orange County, Suydam leads the largest nonprofit in Orange County by revenue, providing workforce development programs and services to help more than 20,000 people in the OC community annually. Goodwill’s employment social enterprise operation, which started in Orange County 99 years ago, employs more than 1,800 people through 23 thrift stores and donation sites, and 15+ workforce development programs. She is also responsible for leading, modernizing, and growing ShopGoodwill.com.