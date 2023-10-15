KONICA MINOLTA DIGITAL CAMERA

Founder & Executive Director

KidSingers

In 1997, classically trained professional singer Paul McNeff launched the KidSingers after-school youth chorus. Comprised of under-resourced youth between the ages of 8 to 18, KidSingers has now thrilled thousands of concertgoers with its uplifting and inspiring musical performances. Along with learning advanced performing and singing skills, another hallmark of the KidSingers’ program is how it has led youth to improve in the social skills of self-esteem and confidence, teamwork, community unity, conflict resolution, advancing community peace, and earning college scholarships. McNeff’s impact on OC youth has been both continuous and lasting for over a quarter century. What distinguishes him is his earned leadership with students and families in the Santa Ana Unified School District (SAUSD). He exemplifies servant leadership by giving youth the tools to become their own leaders.