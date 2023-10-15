Director & Founder

CarePossible Inc.

Randy Moraitis founded CarePossible in 2013 after years of working in the mental health and addiction fields and observing how so many people, desperate for help, were unable to receive the help they needed simply due to a lack of funds or resources. After launching and leading numerous thriving behavioral health-related programs in several churches, he had the vision to make mental health and addiction care possible for anyone ready and willing for support.

In the past 10 years, CarePossible has provided over $4 million in treatment services to veterans and their families, as well as to low-income families. It is laser-focused on fighting addiction, overdose, and suicide through access to quality treatment and community education. CarePossible provides the highest quality mental health care for individuals and families that cannot afford it, as well as military families.