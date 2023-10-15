(ericaakohler)

Managing Partner

Everett Dorey, LLP

Seymour (Sy) Everett, III, a trailblazing litigator, stands at the helm of Everett Dorey, LLP - Orange County’s thriving law firm. A stalwart defender of businesses and municipalities in intricate litigation, he boasts California’s elite trial attorney status. His adeptness extends across diverse spheres from catastrophic injuries to employment law, earning him a stellar reputation.

The Daily Journal’s Top 100 Lawyers, Super Lawyers, and Best Lawyers have all acknowledged his prowess. Everett’s pivotal role in securing triumphs, like the Ohio House LLC v. City of Costa Mesa case, underpins Everett Dorey’s remarkable ascent. Everett Dorey, with its emphasis on cutting-edge tech, diversity, and top-tier litigators, has thrived under his guidance. His dedication to employee well-being earned the firm accolades as a “Best Place to Work” and “Inclusive Workplace.” As Everett Dorey skyrockets with a 20% annual growth rate, Everett’s visionary leadership remains its cornerstone.