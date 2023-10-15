Global Wellness Leader,

Director of Sustainability

Gensler

Stacey A. Olson, a dynamic professional with an impressive 20-year career journey, has seamlessly transitioned from interior design to becoming a visionary global wellness leader. As the director of sustainability at Gensler, she is driving transformational impact by infusing sustainable practices and wellness strategies. Olson excels in integrating sustainability, health and resilience into projects, resulting in environmental benefits. Her efforts have contributed to saving millions of gallons of water and supervising an impressive portfolio of 97 projects, spanning a remarkable 28 million square feet. Among her achievements are generating $1.8 million in revenue, receiving recognition through civic leadership and building health awards, and enhancing her knowledge through the completion of a Sustainable Cities and Communities certificate program from Harvard Extension. As a distinguished LEED fellow, certified interior designer, and Fitwel ambassador, Olson’s leadership and commitment to sustainability continue to shape the future of design and inspire those around her.