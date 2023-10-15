Vice President of Quality Assurance

Crittenton Services for Children and Families

Susan Roseli, MPH, LVN, CPHRM, is currently the vice president of quality assurance at Crittenton Services for Children and Families. She leads with integrity, is hardworking, dedicated, and committed to the children and families that the organization serves. She has worked for Crittenton for 26 years and began her career as an intern in the medical department while she worked towards completing her LVN licensure.

In 2021, Roseli was promoted to her current position, making her responsible for corporate compliance, amongst other things, for the entire agency. Although all the organization’s leadership, especially HR, was involved with COVID-19 protocols, it was she who led the way in helping staff navigate ways to successfully and safely provide assistance that the families and children Crittenton serves so desperately need.