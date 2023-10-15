(danny juare)

Founder & CEO

Brain Rehabilitation and Injury Network

Susan Rueb, founder and CEO of the Brain Rehabilitation and Injury Network (B.R.A.I.N.), embarked on a mission to create a supportive haven for brain injury survivors after facing the challenges of finding help for her own daughter. Fueled by personal experience, she established B.R.A.I.N. in 2009 to provide comprehensive therapies for survivors who often exceeded insurance coverage. Her commitment evolved from building facilities to offering essential therapies that encompass speech, cognitive, massage, strength training, and acupuncture.

Under her guidance, a dedicated team of therapists empowers survivors and caregivers alike. Susan’s innovative one-on-one friendship program, matching trained volunteers with survivors, stands as a national model of support. Regular meetings led by Angela Mandas foster a caring atmosphere where survivors can heal and connect. With scholarships for limited-income survivors and no external financial support, Susan’s impactful leadership at B.R.A.I.N. has created a nurturing space that nurtures recovery and resilience.