As the first executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF), Tammy Tumbling brings over two decades of experience in corporate citizenship, utility operations, and customer service to the position. She is responsible for providing strategic direction and oversight for the Philanthropic Strategy, Marketing & Communications, Center for Engaged Philanthropy, Donor Relations & Programs, Information & Technology, Human Resources, and Business Continuity Planning work teams at OCCF. She is responsible for developing and implementing operational strategies to result in increased capacity to sustain OCCF growth, maximized use of technology, and an enhanced donor experience. Tumbling also serves as a change agent. She is the founder of OCCF’s African American Alliance Fund, which was developed to raise awareness about systemic racism and support programs that advance African Americans within Orange County.