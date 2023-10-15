Managing Partner

Haskell & White LLP

Wayne R. Pinnell, a seasoned leader with a career spanning over 20 years, serves as the managing partner of Haskell & White LLP headquartered in Orange County. He has demonstrated outstanding leadership by steering the strategic direction and daily operations of the firm, while continuing to contribute as an audit partner. Pinnell’s client-focused approach has propelled Haskell & White’s growth, including double-digit expansion over the past 24 months.

He specializes in assisting clients of all sizes, from small family-owned businesses to corporations with revenues exceeding $600 million, navigating complex financial transactions, SEC reporting, mergers/acquisitions, and compliance matters. Beyond his professional achievements, Pinnell’s involvement with nonprofits like Laura’s House and Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast showcases his commitment to philanthropy and community development.