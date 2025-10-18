Advertisement
Dodgers celebrate sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS to advance to the World Series

Mark Potts.
By Mark E. Potts
Shohei Ohtani hit three home runs and struck out 10 batters over six scoreless innings in the Dodgers’ 5-1 sweeping win over the Brewers in the NLCS.

In a 5-1 defeat of the Milwaukee Brewers completed an NLCS sweep and gave the Dodgers their 26th pennant in franchise history.
