Dodgers Debate: Ohtani and Rushing, trouble in paradise

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Shohei Ohtani and Dalton Rushing aren’t really working. Will Smith, the starting catcher, is still on the injured list and not coming back soon. What do the Dodgers do? Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson look at how Rushing can improve, why he needs to and what happens if he can’t work with Ohtani.

