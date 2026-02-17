Winter Olympics TV schedule: Wednesday’s listings
Wednesday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.
MULTIPLE SPORTS
8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Alpine skiing, short track speedskating, cross-country-skiing, freestyle skiing and more. | NBC
ALPINE SKIING
1 a.m. — Women’s slalom, Run 1 | USA
4:20 a.m. — 🏅Women’s slalom, Run 2 | USA
BIATHLON
5:45 a.m. — Women’s 4x6-kilometer relay | Peacock
9 a.m. — Women’s 4x6-kilometer relay (delay) | NBC
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
12:45 a.m. — Men’s and women’s team sprint freestyle, qualifying | Peacock
2 a.m. — Men’s and women’s team sprint freestyle, qualifying (delay) | USA
2:45 a.m. — 🏅Men’s and women’s team sprint freestyle, finals | Peacock
5:30 a.m. — Men’s and women’s team sprint freestyle, finals (delay) | USA
9:45 a.m. — Men’s and women’s team sprint freestyle, finals (re-air) | NBC
CURLING
Women (round robin)
12:05 a.m. — U.S. vs. Britain | Peacock
12:05 a.m. — China vs. Denmark | Peacock
12:05 a.m. — Sweden vs. South Korea | Peacock
Men (round robin)
5:05 a.m. — U.S. vs. Britain | Peacock
5:05 a.m. — China vs. Czechia | Peacock
5:05 a.m. — Italy vs. Canada | Peacock
5:05 a.m. — Norway vs. Switzerland | Peacock
6:15 a.m. — U.S. vs. Britain (delay) | USA
Women (round robin)
10:05 a.m. — Canada vs. Italy | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — China vs. Sweden | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — Britain vs. Japan | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Denmark | Peacock
5 p.m. — Canada vs. Italy (delay) | USA
FREESTYLE SKIING
2:30 a.m. — 🏅Women’s aerials, final | USA
10:30 a.m. — Women’s aerials, final (delay) | NBC
HOCKEY
Men (quarterfinals)
3:10 a.m. — Teams TBD | Peacock
7:40 a.m. — Teams TBD | USA
9:10 a.m. — Teams TBD | Peacock
10 a.m. — Teams TBD (in progress) | USA
12:10 a.m. — Teams TBD | NBC
SHORT TRACK SPEEDSKATING
11:15 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 500 meters, women’s relay, finals | Peacock
11:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 500 meters, women’s relay, finals (in progress) | USA
SNOWBOARDING
3:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s slopestyle, final | Peacock
3:45 a.m. — 🏅Men’s slopestyle, final (in progress) | USA
11:15 a.m. — 🏅Men’s slopestyle, final (delay) | NBC