LA Times Today: U.S. policy basically discourages having kids. Our economy is paying the price (Column)
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
In recent years, the United States has experienced a notable demographic shift with declining birth rates and a growing concern about an aging population.
While various factors contribute to this trend, the availability and cost of childcare can impact the opportunities and choices available to parents.
L.A. Times columnist LZ Granderson writes that U.S. policy discourages having kids, and the economy is paying the price.
While various factors contribute to this trend, the availability and cost of childcare can impact the opportunities and choices available to parents.
L.A. Times columnist LZ Granderson writes that U.S. policy discourages having kids, and the economy is paying the price.