LA Times Today: An assault survivor’s day in court comes after eight years
Shira Scott Astrof was sexually assaulted eight years ago by a man who is accused of being a serial predator.
Since then, she has vowed to make her voice heard writing an opinion piece for the L.A. Times and sharing her story as part of the L.A. Times Studios’ “Hear Me Out” series.
Despite efforts by prosecutors, Astrof was the only victim to testify against the man at trial. She’s hoping her experience will embolden more victims to come forward.
