LA Times Today: An assault survivor’s day in court comes after eight years

Shira Scott Astrof was sexually assaulted eight years ago by a man who is accused of being a serial predator.Since then, she has vowed to make her voice heard writing an opinion piece for the L.A. Times and sharing her story as part of the L.A. Times Studios’ “ Hear Me Out ” series.Despite efforts by prosecutors, Astrof was the only victim to testify against the man at trial. She’s hoping her experience will embolden more victims to come forward.