LA Times Today: Don’t grow all the way up, it’s a trap!
Maybe you’ve heard about Peter Pan Syndrome, but what about kidulting? There’s a growing trend of adults who are looking back to the toys and experiences of their childhood for self-care.
L.A. Times columnist Robin Abcarian told Lisa McRee why she thinks we should never grow up.
