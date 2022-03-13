Letters to the Editor: A ‘Twilight Zone’ warning for conservatives leaving California

To the editor: One letter writer’s angry rant about people moving out of California reminds me of an episode of “The Twilight Zone” called “The Mind and the Matter.”

In the show, the main character was fed up with mankind and overpopulation, and with no self-awareness he wished that everyone could be like him. Long story short, he got what he wanted, and he was miserable.

It seems to me that the ones who flee to what they feel are “more agreeable” surroundings are malcontents to begin with and won’t be satisfied no matter where they wind up.

The letter writer also states that conservatives want to “make friends with the local people who often think like they do,” whereas liberals “crave attention by being condescending and obnoxious, and by showing how superior they are compared to the local folks.” And he knows this how?

Jacqueline West, Inglewood

To the editor: Not that I’m against printing letters espousing opposing viewpoints, but I was surprised by one that was nothing more than an ad hominem attack on liberals.

Surely, you must have had more cogent letters from conservatives, delineating the positive values of their arguments, rather than the one in which the writer describes conservatives as “just wanting to make friends,” while “liberals crave attention by being condescending and obnoxious, and by showing how superior they are compared to the local folks.”

For a moment, I thought I was reading a post on Facebook or Twitter, where people can say almost anything they want without having to worry whether it has any basis in truth. I thought The Times had higher editorial standards.

Robert Rosen, Granada Hills