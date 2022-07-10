Letters to the Editor: Closing a tiny section of road in Griffith Park is hardly a win for cyclists, walkers

To the editor: While I applaud the citizens who pushed for change in the name of safety on Griffith Park Drive, it saddens me that your print subheadline reveals how low expectations are.

Less than one mile of one roadway is closed for an indefinite period of time, yet you say this “marks effort by L.A. to reclaim spaces for bikes, pedestrians.” Really?

I’d like to see your reporting on this subject become more objective and balanced in the future.

Lynn Balsamo, Santa Monica

To the editor: I applaud the decision to designate a part of Griffith Park as car-free. If this experiment bears out, the next locale for consideration should be the famous stretch of Hollywood Boulevard.

Calling such a move an experiment refutes the obvious. Walking streets are familiar success stories elsewhere, such as Copenhagen’s famous Stroget.

William K. Solberg, Los Angeles

To the editor: While I agree that we must reduce speeding all over the city, including in Griffith Park, I can’t believe there’s discussion of closing freeway access. How would we get to the L.A. Zoo? The Autry Museum? The merry-go-round?

Most of us drive to the park and use the freeway to get there. It’s fine to put more speed bumps and other ways to slow crazy drivers, but please don’t reduce access to our only major urban park.

Mona Field, Los Angeles