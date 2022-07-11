Letters to the Editor: ‘Originalists’ weaponize the Constitution. Good luck, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

To the editor: Columnist Nicholas Goldberg points out problems that started with the U.S. Constitution, leading to the power wielded by today’s “originalist” Supreme Court justices, who fail to expand their narrow perspectives to account for changes in American laws, culture and population.

The white landowning males who wrote the Constitution did not intend to legislate and protect the rights of women, persons of color and gender-diverse people.

While it is true that amending the Constitution would be extremely difficult, it may be more fanciful to hope for enlightenment among today’s originalists. Perhaps the addition of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will bring intelligence and modern thinking to those mired in the past.

Lenore Navarro Dowling, Los Angeles

To the editor: I do not disagree that the U.S. could use a good old-fashioned constitutional convention to fix some things. However, I disagree that the Senate is inherently undemocratic.

This is the United States of America — note the word “states.” The Constitution was written with full and recognized consideration of the population but also, and critically at the time of writing, the existence of 13 states whose physical size and populations varied.

The framers were all from those states, and each at the time was sovereign — no state could rule another. In order to reach final consensus, both state and national sovereignty had to be recognized. To do that, the founders created the House with proportional representation, and the Senate that represents the interests of each sovereign state.

I believe that the group of people who created the Constitution made one of the wonders of modern human civilization. It does need some fixing, but it’s a long way from being broken.

Michael Kelley, Newbury Park

To the editor: Americans are propagandized from childhood to worship the flaws in our political system as virtues.

To those like me whose formative years were spent outside the U.S., the convoluted logic justifying the malapportioned Senate and an electoral system that frequently awards the presidency to the candidate with the least votes is Orwellian.

The first step in solving a problem is recognizing it. Kudos to Goldberg for telling us the emperor is naked.

Brian Masson, Harbor City, Calif.

To the editor: Years ago, when the National Rifle Assn. started promoting gun ownership with fewer restrictions, I was surprised to find that the 2nd Amendment was a one-sentence declaration of the right of the people to bear arms in order to maintain a well-regulated militia.

Today that amendment is used to allow individuals who are not militia members to own weapons that are much more powerful than muskets. The result is ongoing large numbers of innocents killed based on an outdated amendment interpreted as a right that can be practiced without any restrictions.

Recent legislation gives hope but is minimal compared to what needs to be done so we can practice our right to be active in our communities without fear.

Joan Horn, Carlsbad