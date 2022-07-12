Letters to the Editor: Voters elected the sheriff. Supervisors shouldn’t be able to overrule them

To the editor: I fully agree with Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn’s comment that “the voters have a right to dictate how they want their county government to operate.” (“L.A. County supervisors poised to ask voters for power to remove sheriff from office,” July 7)

I guess she missed the fact that more than 2.4 million voters did vote in the last sheriff’s election, in 2018, and about 1.3 million of those votes were for Alex Villanueva, who is currently the sheriff of Los Angeles County. It’s insane to even consider that four supervisors who don’t like the sheriff can overrule the will of the voters.

This is not the Soviet Union, where the politburo gets to give thumbs up or down on who gets a government job.

Joe Sykora, Woodland Hills

To the editor: City chiefs of police are appointed by mayors and city councils and are accountable to them. They also are able to devote 100% of their time to running their departments, as they’re not running for reelection.

Perhaps it’s time to amend the California Constitution to provide that the sheriffs of all counties are appointed by, and accountable to, their respective boards of supervisors.

After all, a sheriff is not the chief executive officer of a county. He or she is effectively a chief of police who operates the jails and provides law enforcement services to unincorporated areas and some cities under contract.

Frank King, Coronado