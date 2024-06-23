Letters to the Editor: We’re saying the f-word over returning shopping carts? Yikes

A worker collects a shopping cart in the parking lot at the 99 Cent Only store in Santa Monica last April.

To the editor: Thanks to letter writer Julie Atherton of Tustin for writing about civility in the debate over returning shopping carts. It’s heartening to know there are others who share my feelings on the terrible degradation of our behavior.

Last week on the freeway, a nice-looking Audi passed me on the right; on the car’s rear was a bumper sticker that said, “F— your feelings.”

Leslie Dobson, the person whose confrontational TikTok post started this discussion, is a psychologist and therefore highly educated. Yet she told people who didn’t like her opinion to “f— off.”

Sadly, I have come to expect such coarseness and hostility in the community. And to answer the letter writer’s question, indeed, we have devolved into rudeness.

Johnny Thompson, San Diego