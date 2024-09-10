Letters to the Editor: ‘The horridness of getting out of LAX’: Trying to get a ride from the airport

They’ve flown all over the world. LAX is ‘the worst airport to fly into’

To the editor: I’ve come and gone through LAX since the 1960s. Living close enough to the airport, I’ve always had someone to provide drop-offs and pick-ups. (“They’ve flown all over the world. LAX is ‘the worst airport to fly into,’” Hear Me Out, Sept. 6)

I didn’t quite understand the ground transportation issue until a recent trip when I had to find my own way home.

Every imaginable obstacle met my attempt to find a ride. Walking, interpreting signs, asking for help, waiting — ultimately it took about two hours to get out of the airport. For a non-English speaker, the difficulties could prove insurmountable. Perhaps LAX should add overnight accommodations for seekers of ground transportation.

I can’t wait for the people mover to open. I hope it simplifies the horridness of getting out of LAX.

Carina Lister, Long Beach

To the editor: My husband and I use LAX often. We have taken the bus to LAX-it, the off-site ride-share area, only once.

We flew into Terminal 7 and had to wait as three completely full buses passed. When one finally stopped, we could barely fit ourselves and our one suitcase apiece.

At that point, we wondered about possible alternatives. There is one: The most expensive ride options are allowed to pick up at the terminals. I checked, and the price to our house in the middle of the afternoon is $234.

As always, it seems, the wealthy get a break.

Katie Gibbs, Los Angeles