Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Amid tree house standoff, ‘what options do the unhoused have left?’

A tree house with a banner.
Benito Flores’ tree house in El Sereno.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: Benito Flores’ efforts in El Sereno must be commended (“Elderly man builds tree house to protest eviction from state-owned home,” June 3). Given the Grants Pass vs. Johnson ruling, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s persistent encampment sweeps and local sit/lie bans, what options do the unhoused have left but to live in trees? The displacement of elders from our communities is cruel and often amounts to a death sentence. Surely Newsom is aware that an average of nearly seven people die on the streets of L.A. each daymany of them elderly.

How powerful it would be to see real leadership from our governor. Why are there dozens of vacant homes on state-owned land amid this humanitarian crisis? In fact, years ago, just across the street from Flores’ home, the state granted a parcel of land to the city at a discount and it is now a thriving community garden. Does Newsom truly believe he can charm his way to Washington while making negligible progress on our state’s central political and moral crisis?

Zach Murray, Los Angeles

