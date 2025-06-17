Letters to the Editor: Was it right for Nezza to sing the national anthem in Spanish at Dodger Stadium?

Nezza sings the national anthem in Spanish before the Dodgers played the Giants at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

To the editor: I am honored to hear the national anthem in Spanish, just like I was honored to hear a great Black musician, Jimi Hendrix, play his rock-infused version at Woodstock ( “Nezza says she sang national anthem in Spanish at Dodger Stadium against team’s wishes,” June 15).

I’m proud that minorities and immigrants wish to come to America and contribute by working hard and raising good families. Those are certainly more Christian values than those espoused by some U.S. citizens, including the person accused of shooting two Minnesota Democratic lawmakers.

My Sicilian and Slovak ancestors entered the U.S. via Ellis Island in the early 1900s. I am proud of Nezza and hope she will sing the national anthem in Spanish again.

Advertisement

Jay Ross, West Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I hope the Los Angeles Dodgers never invite Nezza back to sing our national anthem. She was told it would be sung in English and then proceeded to openly defy the Dodger organization by singing it in Spanish. The Dodgers were honoring the Hispanic community by having a Latina sing the anthem, and then she brags that she did what she wanted in spite of their instructions.

As someone of Mexican descent, I am proud of my grandparents for bringing their children here to have a better life and more opportunities. They became naturalized American citizens and their descendants are grateful.

The national anthem should be sung in English as the composer of the words, Francis Scott Key, wrote it.

Advertisement

Lynda Martinez, San Jose