Letters to the Editor: Two readers disagree over claims of racial profiling in ICE raids

To the editor: Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin denies that the agency is engaging in racial profiling, calling the claims “disgusting and categorically FALSE” ( “‘Scared to be brown’: California residents fearful amid immigration raids,” June 25).

Oh, please. Then tell me why Immigration and Customs Enforcement is targeting Home Depot, farms, car washes and other places where there is a large Latino presence. I believe what I see, not the lies that this administration is telling us. What is disgusting is hearing of hardworking people being terrorized likely due to the color of their skin.

Holly Gordon, Fountain Valley

To the editor: My Latino gardener and housekeeper aren’t scared whatsoever. Why? Because they came into the country legally and followed the rules of procedure to become either a U.S. citizen or obtain eligibility for a work permit. Therefore, it’s just a matter of legality; by observing those rules, legal immigrants and U.S.-born Latinos would never have to fear ICE raids.

Eloise Hart, Brentwood