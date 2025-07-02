Letters to the Editor: A possible ‘win-win situation’ that could come out of refinery shutdowns

To the editor: If Phillips 66 and Valero wish to abandon their refineries, doesn’t the state have a right to take them over ( “California Democrats push reforms to prevent refinery shutdowns,” June 27)? And once that is done, doesn’t it seem likely that someone (maybe even a former Phillips 66 or Valero executive) would be happy to purchase them for just the value of the property without having to pay a premium for a going business? And since the special blends cost more to the consumer, isn’t it likely that there would be a sizable profit without the need to cheat the public out of the estimated 80-cents-plus ghost fee?

It seems to me this is a win-win situation. The refiners get rid of their unwanted properties, the state makes money, some other company makes money and the public is not gouged. Problem solved.

Joel Drum, Van Nuys