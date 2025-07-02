Letters to the Editor: Trump’s suppression of climate change science will have devastating long-term effects

To the editor: Of all the elements of the current administration that concern me, I find the most pernicious to be the push to suppress objective science regarding climate change ( “Trump administration shuts down U.S. website on climate change,” July 1).

From the scrubbing of any mention of climate change from countless government websites to draconian cuts to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA research budgets to the summary dismissal in April of more than 400 experts preparing a congressionally mandated National Climate Assessment report — and to this latest closure of the U.S. Global Change Research Program’s website — President Trump doesn’t just stop at modifying near-term energy policies. He chooses instead to bury the very data that we need to inform our long-term strategies for protecting our planet and ensuring that it will be a habitable home for our children and grandchildren. We need to demand that our Congress push back on this and ensure that objective science data continues to guide our national climate policy.

Chad Edwards, Altadena