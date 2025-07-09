Letters to the Editor: Immigration agents in MacArthur Park were ‘such a waste of taxpayer money’

To the editor: The show of force by immigration agents in MacArthur Park was such a waste of taxpayer money ( “Heavily armed immigration agents descend on L.A.’s MacArthur Park,” July 7). Scaring day camp children, arresting seemingly no one and exhibiting despicable behavior.

If the Trump administration wants to ruin business in our multicultural city, it has proved its point and now it’s the time to leave. No one wants these agents here. And California, the fourth-biggest economy in the world, should secede from the Trump-led USA.

Laurie Kelson, Encino

To the editor: MacArthur Park has been a gang, homeless and drug haven for years now. It is so bad that Langer’s Deli, which has been in business across the street from the park for 78 years, is considering closing its doors .

Where is the outrage from the protesters that the city has let this degradation fester for so long?

Jim Toomey, Reseda