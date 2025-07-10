Letters to the Editor: Rep. Robert Garcia isn’t a political star to this Long Beach resident

To the editor: Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird, it’s a plane — but it sure ain’t the heroic vision of Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Long Beach), upon whom columnist Anita Chabria lavished praise in her recent article ( “What this formerly undocumented congressman understands about patriotism that Trump doesn’t,” July 7).

Where’s the real Robert Garcia? On political talk shows, doing what he does best: talking. When asked about the government’s harassment of immigrants, he announces such perceptive insights as “we have to do something” and “everybody should oppose it” while effecting no action, celebrating his passion for the obvious.

As one of Garcia’s constituents, I and my Long Beach small business suffered greatly under his unresponsive mayorship. Like President Trump, Garcia — founder of the Long Beach Young Republicans — switches parties seemingly when it’s politically advantageous. And like Trump, his sound and fury signify nothing.

Merry Colvin, Long Beach