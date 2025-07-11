Letters to the Editor: Trump administration’s comments about farm workers will likely backfire

To the editor: What I find fascinating about Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins’ assertion that migrant laborers can simply be replaced by automation and Medicaid recipients is not just the underlying cruelty expressed toward both hardworking immigrant laborers and Medicaid recipients, nor is it the shocking ignorance ( “Trump official suggests Medicaid recipients, automation can replace immigrant workers. California farmers disagree,” July 9).

What I find fascinating is the apparent assumption by President Trump and his “brain trust” that “able-bodied adults on Medicaid” are all people outside of his very base. From a purely political perspective, it’s the only way I can make sense of Rollins’ proposal. I hate to be the bearer of bad news to Trump’s team, but according to current statistics, the largest group of Medicaid recipients in the U.S. are white non-Hispanics (estimated to be 39.6% of all recipients ). A majority 55% of white voters cast ballots for Trump in the 2024 election. This means that of Medicaid recipients who are registered voters, it’s not unreasonable to assume that a large portion are Trump voters.

Trump and his administration’s seeming indifference to subjecting Medicaid recipients who may happen to be GOP voters to the type of contempt and cruelty they normally reserve for immigrants and people of color tells me that they (as is often the case) might not have considered the consequences of their proposals on their own voters. And in this case, it seems to me that this particular lack of judgment is like a rogue torpedo fired by the Trump administration that is headed right back at the GOP. It will be interesting to see how this affects the midterm elections.

Matthew Singerman, Newbury Park