Letters to the Editor: It’s too bad Stephen Miller couldn’t appreciate the beauty of Santa Monica

To the editor: White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is an embarrassment ( “Stephen Miller finally gets his revenge on L.A.,” July 9). He is also cruel and vindictive, wielding power he should not have. Shame on him.

By the way, I live in the “shabbier southern end” of Santa Monica and I have since before that entitled twerp was born. I love it here. I love my neighborhood, with its walkable streets, somewhat diverse population and eclectic homes, some of which are lovely historic bungalows. Too bad Miller couldn’t appreciate any of that and has to demean others and ruin lives to make himself feel better.

And even in sending this letter, I fear that I, an older, white, third-generation Californian, might also become a target of these hate-filled people who now have so much power. I thought the country had learned a few lessons after the civil rights struggles and the shameful incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II. Tragically, we have not. We are going backward. I am heartbroken for my country.

Lorelyn Lewis, Santa Monica

To the editor: I suspect that many of President Trump’s recent appointees and advisors have adopted their mean-spirited and divisive language and actions against mostly brown-skinned immigrants to curry favor with him and advance their political careers. However, the recent Los Angeles Times article on Miller reminds us that his racism was formed in high school, or before, and is deep-seated and authentic.

Gary Vogt, Menifee, Calif.