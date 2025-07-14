Letters to the Editor: Rebuilding homes after the fires may not be the best use of PCH space

To the editor: Whenever I see photos of Pacific Coast Highway, I have to wonder why the state is allowing rebuilding in that area ( “L.A. has never experienced loss on this scale. Measuring progress six months after the fires is hard and painful,” July 10). Homes are in danger of landslides and need walls built to hold back the sea. We know another natural disaster will occur sometime, and we will pay for it in human lives and tax dollars.

I can think of three better uses of the land. Most importantly, give Californians a bit more beach. Next, provide more parking and make PCH safer. The coastline belongs to all of us.

Jody Liss, Valencia