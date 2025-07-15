Letters to the Editor: We should be helping, not punishing, undocumented immigrant children

To the editor: Well, there it is. Nothing more perfectly encapsulates the combination of cruelty and ignorance of the Trump administration than denying enrollment in the Head Start program to undocumented immigrant children ( “New Trump rule immediately bans undocumented immigrants from Head Start child care,” July 10). Head Start provides young children with comprehensive services that go beyond education, including regular medical and dental screenings, immunizations and vision and hearing checks. Enrollees also receive healthful meals and snacks each day, along with nutrition assessments to support healthy growth. The program monitors developmental milestones and offers mental health and disability services when needed.

On what planet does it make sense to punish young children for the fact that they are undocumented, something that is not their fault? Why don’t we see this as an opportunity to help these children thrive and ultimately contribute to society no matter where they end up? Is this really who we are?

Kevin Patrick, Del Mar

This writer is a professor emeritus of public health at UC San Diego.

To the editor: So the man who so vehemently talks down vaccines because he apparently fears for the health and well-being of children is now gutting the very program that helps kids stay healthy and well fed. Head Start was formed by President Johnson to aid underprivileged children from low-income families. The loss of this aid is another step backward by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who in no way represents the Kennedy name and legacy. Another sad day for America.

Linda Cooper, Studio City